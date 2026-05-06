APC NWC waives screening requirements for Tinubu

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to waive presidential screening requirements for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the party’s primary this month.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the resolution was adopted at the ruling party’s 188th NWC meeting held on Wednesday.

The party leadership based its decision on Tinubu’s earlier screening and clearance during the 2022 presidential election process.

According to the leadership, the decision means Tinubu has been “deemed … duly screened in accordance with the Constitution of the party for the purpose of participation in the upcoming primary elections”.

“This decision was made pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC under Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of the Constitution of APC to organise and supervise the party’s primaries and, in special circumstances, grant waivers in the best interest of the party.

“The NWC noted that the President has received overwhelming endorsement and vote of confidence from critical stakeholders of the party, including the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the leadership and members of the National Assembly, and other organs of the party at the APC National Summit of May 22, 2025, and other major statutory events of the party,” the statement read.

The NWC further noted that “as the incumbent President and leader of our great party, having been duly screened and cleared ahead of the 2022 presidential primaries, requiring his physical appearance before a screening committee, at this time, would be redundant and unnecessary”.