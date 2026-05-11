APC govt worst in Nigeria’s history – Isaac Fayose

Businessman, Isaac Fayose has described the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

The younger brother of former Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose made the assertion in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

The APC took the reins through late former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, after sixteen years of successive Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations.

President Bola Tinubu, also of APC, succeeded Buhari in May 2023.

Fayose said the APC governments performed below their predecessors.

He said, “APC government is the worst government in the history of our country.”

He also berated Tinubu, who was governor of Lagos from 1999-2007 and remains immensely powerful there, for failing to positively turn around the fortunes of Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

He argued that Lagos should be competing with Dubai, the commercial nerve centre of United Arab Emirates (UAE), but has not lived up to expectations.

Earlier, Fayose dismissed allegations that he owed a former employee identified as Kay Crown on social media for several months.

Taking to X, Kay Crown alleged his experience working with Fayose in 2015 was “really bad”.

Reacting in a video, the businessman tagged his accuser as an “APC agent” and described the allegation as a campaign of calumny orchestrated against him by members of the ruling party.