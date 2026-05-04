APC extends nomination forms sale, shifts screening dates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the deadline for the sale and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for aspirants seeking to contest in the 2027 general elections.

The party announced the adjustment in a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, saying the revised schedule was necessary to accommodate the ongoing process.

According to the party, “the sale of forms has been extended to midnight on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, while the submission of completed forms will now close at midnight on Thursday, May 7, 2026.”

The APC also announced a fresh screening timetable for aspirants who have picked forms across all elective positions.

“The screening of aspirants will take place from Friday, May 8, to Tuesday, May 12, 2026, with the publication of screened aspirants scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.”

The ruling party had earlier fixed its presidential nomination form at ₦100 million, while governorship aspirants are expected to pay ₦50 million to contest on its platform.

The party also pegged the House of Assembly form at ₦6 million, House of Representatives at ₦10 million, and Senate at ₦20 million as it begins preparations for the 2027 polls.

The APC had opened the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms last Tuesday for aspirants seeking to contest various offices in the next general election.

Under its original timetable, the exercise was scheduled to begin on April 25 and close on May 2, but the process started three days behind schedule, forcing the party to revise its timetable.