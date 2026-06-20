Kebbi APC expresses confidence ahead of Zuru by-election result

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has expressed confidence of victory in the Zuru State Constituency by-election held across 200 polling units in Zuru Local Government Area of the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru, stated this while speaking with journalists in Zuru during the election.

It could be recalled that the election took place following the death of the former Speaker, Muhammad Usman Zuru.

Speaking on the conduct of the election, the APC state chairman, Kana Zuru, said the party was optimistic about emerging victorious, expressing satisfaction with the process and voter engagement.

Earlier in the morning, there was a low turnout of electors as many went about their normal business.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., many residents were observed going about their normal activities, while shops, markets and other commercial centres remained open, reflecting a slow start to the electoral process.

In a few polling units, voters had cast their ballots and returned home, while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) awaited the close of voting before commencing counting and collation of results.

The member representing Zuru/Fakai/Sakaba and Danko-Wasagu Federal Constituency, Kabiru Tukura, who monitored the exercise in parts of the constituency, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election and urged voters to continue to participate responsibly.