From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Jerry Damara, the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 Gombe South Senatorial District election, has called on party stakeholders, fellow aspirants and residents to unite behind the district’s development.

Damara made the appeal shortly after emerging as the party’s consensus candidate, stressing the need for collaboration and a shared commitment to progress.

He thanked Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the confidence reposed in him, describing the endorsement as a strong motivation to serve with dedication and integrity.

The candidate urged political actors within the party to set aside differences and focus on building a more cohesive and prosperous Gombe South.

“I warmly invite my fellow aspirants to work with me. We may come from different positions, but we share the same goal — to see Gombe South grow and succeed. Together, we can build something better for our people,” he said.

Damara said sustainable progress in the district would depend on unity, innovative ideas and inclusive leadership. He called on party members, youths, women and community leaders to align with a development-driven agenda aimed at creating opportunities and delivering lasting impact.

“Our mission is clear, to work together and deliver real development that will improve the daily lives of our people,” he added.

He further assured constituents of his commitment to inclusive governance, noting that he would prioritise engagement with communities to ensure broad-based participation and equitable development.

Damara also called for continued unity within the district, saying its future hinges on collective responsibility and a shared vision.