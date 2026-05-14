APC confirms 2027 primary election timetable unchanged

14 May 2026 9:34 am WAT

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Felix Morka

Felix Morka

Enugu State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports suggesting changes to its 2027 primary election schedule, insisting that all previously announced dates remain in place.

The clarification was issued in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, and published on the APC’s official communication platform on Wednesday night.

The party said the timetable for the conduct of its primaries will proceed as earlier released, beginning with the House of Representatives primary election scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2026.

“The House of Representatives primary election will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026,” the statement said.

It added that the Senate primary election is fixed for Monday, May 18, 2026, while the State House of Assembly primary election will hold on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

“The Senate primary election is scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026,” the party stated.

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The APC also confirmed that the governorship primary election will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

“The State House of Assembly primary election will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026,” the statement added.

It further stressed that the presidential primary election remains unchanged and will hold on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

“The presidential primary election remains fixed for Saturday, May 23, 2026.”

The party dismissed circulating reports on social media claiming a shift in dates, describing them as false and misleading, and urged members of the public to rely only on official communications.

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