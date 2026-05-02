APC coalition groups stage solidarity parade for Tinubu, Yayi in Ogun

02 May 2026 2:59 am WAT

Rapheal By
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From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta 

A coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Friday, staged a solidarity parade to mobilise grassroots support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and election of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, in the 2027 general election.

The groups including the City Boy Movement, Caucus 7202 and Ogun West Assembly, paraded major streets of Ayetoro town, the headquarters of Yewa North Local Government, declaring their readiness to work together for the victory of the APC in the next year’s poll.

Addressing party faithful who later converged on the Palace Square of the Alaye of Ayetoro, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare and the convener of the solidarity parade, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako, said the event was to demonstrate the readiness of the APC in Yewa North to mobilise massive grassroots support for the re-election of President Tinubu and the electoral victory of Senator Adeola in 2027.

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The minister added that the event was equally to celebrate the emergence of Senator Adeola as the consensus governorship candidate of the party, saying all efforts will be geared towards ensuring that he wins the gubernatorial election.

“We are to celebrate and rejoice in the choice of Senator Adeola as the gubernatorial consensus candidate of the APC in Ogun State. This is the first time a person from Ogun West will be unanimously endorsed as a consensus governorship candidate,” the minister said.

In his remarks, the Director-General of Caucus 7202, Seni Koiki, explained that the event was organised to rally support for all the candidates of the APC in Yewa North, particularly President Tinubu and Senator Adeola.

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