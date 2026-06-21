APC chieftain predicts Ekiti-style victory in Osun on Aug. 15

An APC chieftain in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said the victory of Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the people of Ekiti State in Saturday’s governorship election will be replicated in Osun on August 15.

In a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, Oyintiloye described Oyebanji’s victory as “well deserved”, saying that the election result was a strong endorsement of the governor’s performance and the people’s mandate. He described it as a historic triumph achieved with an unprecedented margin.

He said the outcome shows public confidence in progressive governance, adding that Oyebanji’s administration has remained focused on development, inclusiveness and citizens’ welfare.

Oyintiloye also said the APC’s win in Ekiti is a sign of the party’s popularity and expressed confidence that the APC will record an even more decisive victory in Osun’s governorship election.

He commended the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), led by National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and National Secretary Sen. Ajibola Basiru, for providing strategic leadership that continues to strengthen the APC across the country.

The APC stalwart further credited the role of Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former governor of Osun State, in sustaining the party in the state since the 2022 governorship election.

Oyintiloye said Oyetola has continued engaging party members and stakeholders, thereby strengthening the party’s structure ahead of the August 15, 2026 poll.

According to Oyintiloye, the Ekiti result demonstrates that when a party is united, focused and committed to grassroots engagement, victory becomes easier.

He advised APC members in Osun to remain united and committed, saying every member has a responsibility to ensure victory at the polls.

He said the party’s mobilisation plan remains robust and outcome-driven, aimed at reconnecting with voters and consolidating support across wards and local government areas.

Oyintiloye expressed optimism that Osun voters will support the APC candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), whom he described as “competent, experienced and people-oriented.”

He urged both APC supporters and the wider electorate to back the party, adding that the ruling party in Osun should prepare for defeat, insisting that the APC will win a landslide victory.

Oyintiloye said the Ekiti victory has boosted the morale of APC members in Osun and urged opposition parties to support the APC.

He also said APC members have endured four years out of power and are confident the party will return to office on August 15, saying: “By the grace of God, the victory recorded in Ekiti will be replicated in Osun.”