APC cautioned against marginalising Christians in Nasarawa

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Nasarawa State chapter, has warned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against what it described as the marginalisation of Christians in the distribution of senatorial tickets in the state.

In a statement, yesterday, YOWICAN expressed displeasure over developments surrounding the APC primaries for the Nasarawa South, alleging that a Christian aspirant, who was leading in the contest was being unfairly treated despite the official results yet to be announced.

The statement, jointly signed by the State Secretary of YOWICAN, Peter Abimiku Esla and the State Chairman, Attah Michael Abashi, warned against any attempt to alter the outcome of the exercise.

“We are saddened by the turnout of events, especially with the APC primaries for the Nasarawa South where one of our own is being treated with scorn even when he has demonstrated good leadership by maintaining a steady lead in the just concluded primaries which results are yet to be announced,” the group stated.

The Christian body said it would resist any move to subvert what it called the will of party members and electorates in the Southern Zone.

“We wish to state categorically that any attempt to subvert the will of the electorates in the Southern zone of the state will be met with stiff resistance. We cannot sit and watch the ruling party deliberately scheming out our members who have served the party diligently over the years. This is unacceptable and we reject it in totality,” the statement added.

The group called on the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, the National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda and the state leadership of the party to ensure fairness and religious balance in the allocation of senatorial tickets.

According to YOWICAN, two of the three senatorial tickets in the state had already gone to Muslim candidates, insisting that the Nasarawa South ticket should be given to a Christian aspirant in the interest of equity.

“Already, two of the three tickets have been given to Muslim candidates and we demand that the remaining one, that is, the Southern zone, be given to a Christian aspirant,” the statement said.

The group further warned that any contrary decision could send a wrong signal to Christians across the state ahead of future political engagements.

“Any attempt to do the contrary will mean that the party has set itself against the teeming Christians in Nasarawa State and we will respond accordingly,” it warned.