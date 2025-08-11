By Chinelo Obogo

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has placed a life ban on Comfort Emmanson from flying any of its member airlines both domestically and internationally.

Reacting to an incident where a passenger who was later identified as Ms Emmanson was seen onboard Ibom Air assaulting crew members, AON’s spokesperson, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said in a statement on Monday that not all its members have resolved that the lady would no longer fly with any of the airlines and that this decision is indefinite.

AON said: “We condemn the violent incident involving Ms. Comfort Emmanson, a passenger on Ibom Air flight Q9 303 from Uyo to Lagos on August 10, 2025.

“We reviewed the detailed statement issued by Ibom Air regarding the incident, and we commend the airline for its swift and professional handling of this unfortunate event and fully endorse the actions taken.

“The incident, which Ibom Air described, from the initial refusal by the passenger to comply with safety instructions regarding mobile phone usage, which led to the brutal physical assault on Ibom Air crew members and the attempted use of a fire extinguisher as a weapon, constitutes one of the most severe cases of unruly passenger behavior witnessed this year. This was not just disruptive; it was a sustained, violent attack that placed the lives of crew, passengers, and the integrity of the aircraft itself at risk. This behaviour is unacceptable.

“Therefore, effective immediately, the AON has placed Ms. Emmanson on its ‘No Fly’ list indefinitely. She is hereby banned from flying with any AON member either domestically or internationally for life. Such incidents have become one too many with the most recent being the incident involving Nigerian musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) on VajueJet and the unruly behaviour of Senator Adams Oshiomhole towards the members of staff of Air Peace.”

The AON also expressed concern about security at the airports and called on the Federal Airport Authority to immediately review and tighten security procedures at all airports across the country. It then stated that going forward, any passenger who exhibits unruly behaviour will suffer similar consequences.

“While we recognise the rights of passengers to express their grievances, such actions must follow due process. We are committed to protecting our employees, passengers, equipment, and to maintain the highest safety standards,” AON said.