Anietie Udoh appointed jury member for 2026 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards

Nigerian marketing communications professional and global brand strategist, Anietie Udoh, has been appointed as a jury member for the 2026 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious competitions dedicated to excellence in corporate films, online media, documentaries, and television productions.

As part of the jury assignment, Anietie will participate in the first round of evaluations from June 30 to July 19, 2026, while the second round of judging will take place from July 27 to August 16, 2026.

Anietie’s inclusion on the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards jury reinforces his growing influence within the international marketing and media ecosystem.

For Nigeria’s marketing industry, the appointment carries significance beyond personal achievement. It represents another opportunity for African perspectives to be reflected in the assessment of global creative and corporate media work.

Industry observers note that the growing presence of African professionals on international judging panels helps broaden the cultural and strategic lens through which campaigns are evaluated, while creating greater visibility for the continent’s creative talents and marketing innovations.

As preparations begin for the 2026 Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, Anietie’s appointment is being celebrated as a win not only for his career but also for Nigeria’s marketing community.

It underscores the increasing relevance of African professionals in shaping global standards for creativity, storytelling, corporate communications, and media excellence.

For many young marketers across Nigeria and Africa, his journey serves as a powerful reminder that world-class expertise developed on the continent can command recognition and influence at the highest levels of the global communications industry.