Angela Okorie sparks outrage after burning dress worn to Alexx Ekubo’s burial

Angela Okorie, a Nollywood actress and singer, has faced a social media criticism after posting a viral video on Sunday showing her burning the clothes she wore to the burial of her late colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

The 40-year-old actor was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, in Arochukwu, Abia State, following a fight with metastatic kidney cancer.

Okorie posted a video on her Instagram Story on Sunday showing the outfit on fire, adding that the process was based on advice from a spiritual authority figure.

“This is the outfit I wore to Alex’s burial,” the actress captioned the video.

“My Godmother said it’s not good to have the cloth you wore to a burial around you, you burn them. So family and friends take note, I felt I should share this information, may the lord keep and bless us with long life, amen.”

The video immediately migrated to X (formerly Twitter), where users criticised the actress for what many described as “selective superstition” and an unnecessary thirst for online engagement during a sensitive period of mourning.

Many users pointed out the logical inconsistency in the act, noting that she preserved other valuable items worn to the venue.

Ogechi, who tweets as #missy_ada2, wrote, “She kept the bag, shoes, wig and jewellery though. Selective burning.”

#dejay_kiss similarly questioned, “What about the wig, sunglasses and jewellery she wore there, her Godmother didn’t include that in the conversation?” While #Highness2510 asked, “Why didn’t you burn the phone and wig you wore to the burial?”

Other critics argued that sharing the information online lacked emotional intelligence and validated why the late Ekubo kept his personal life private.

“Now I know better why this guy keeps his health status and personal life away from social media and his colleagues,” wrote Martin-Rita, identified on X as #MLAdebayo. “So, if it’s your family member that dies, you will have to bring it to social media like this.”

#DwayneFranky added, “If she burns it without anyone finding out, then that’s understandable, but burning it and coming online to announce it shows she is doing it for clout.”

“You can burn it without coming online to tell us, so this is very sensitive. How the family and close friends of Alex see it will be totally different; it doesn’t make any sense to me,” Oti identified as #Blackjoeoti wrote.

The backlash intensified on Facebook, where users dismissed the practice as an insult to regular families and institutional workers who attend funerals frequently.