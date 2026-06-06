From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC), has signed four regulatory instruments that would help provide effective governance in the state’s electricity power sector.

The regulatory instruments are: Business rules, Customer protection regulations, Licensing regulations, and Investment regulations.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Frank Okafor, in his remarks at the brief ceremony held at the Old Government House, Awka, said that the regulatory instruments were developed in line with the Anambra State Electricity Law (2025).

He said that the instructions were designed to serve and protect both the investors in the electric power industry and service users with a view to maintaining a healthy business environment.

“You are coming here as a businessman, and you intend to invest your resources, and those resources, by law, should also be recovered.

“However, we also know that, for you to recover your investment, there are the consumers and the customers who, ordinarily, have their rights also, and whose rights have to be protected,” he said.

Speaking directly to the management of the FirstPower Electricity Distribution Ltd, the only power company operating in the state at the moment, the ASERC chairman, made it clear that there would be no room for legal monopoly in the state’s power sector as its doors are wide open to investors.

“There will be nothing like monopoly. What would be the next step is not legal monopoly, but self-achieved monopoly.

“If your service is the best, nobody wants to go to the other one. But if your service is somehow, and you want to rely that the law allows you to be a monopoly, then you’ll be making a very great mistake,” he added.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Dr. Law Mefor, commended the commission for coming up with the regulatory framework, saying that it would help the industrialisation efforts of the state government.