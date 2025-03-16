Declares Freedom Day in Oba, issues red card to criminal elements

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Seven years after the demise of the Eze Okpoko the 1st and after long legal battles and disputes, peace finally prevailed in Oba community, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State following the successful election of Chief Augustine Chiedu Emelobe, an Engineer, as the traditional ruler and Eze Okpoko II of Oba on Saturday.

The much anticipated election held at Merchant of Light School Oba recorded mammoth crowd of people in their thousands and was witnessed by government representatives led by the Permanent Secretary, Anambra State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Nwabufo Nwankwo and the Chairman, Idemili South LGA, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi.

Emelobe who retired as General Manager, Facilities Engineering and Major Capital Projects in Chevron Nigeria Ltd, was first elected the traditional ruler of Oba on 21st December 2024 but the election was nullified by Anambra state government who cited its non-participation in the process and ordered for a fresh election.

The election turned from a fierce contest and unrest to a moment of unity, brotherly love and reconciliation when Emelobe’s opponent and main challenger in the election, Barr. Vincent Ananti announced his withdrawal from the contest and declared support for Emelobe.

Ananti said he is abiding by the resolution of his Zone B village quarter comprising of Urueze, Isu and Okuzu villages, to present a unanimous candidate for the election in the person of Engr. Augustine Emelobe.

“My own people, my zone, have resolved to put forward one candidate, Engr. Augustine Chinedu Emelobe. For the sake of peace, progress, and unity, I stand by this decision. We are all brothers. Let us support Engr. Emelobe to move Oba forward. I congratulate him and pledge my full support.” Ananti stated.

After accreditation and voting by the delegates from the nine villages that make up Oba, Emelobe scored 1,481 votes and was announced winner by Pastor Onochie Emekaekwue, the Returning Officer and Chairman of the Electoral Committee. He was subsequently issued with a certificate of return flanked by the Perm. Sec. and the Local government Chairman.

In an acceptance speech, the Igwe-elect and EzeOkpoko II, Engr. Augustine Chinedu Emelobe, expressed his profound gratitude to everyone who played a role in ensuring a smooth election. He acknowledged the unwavering support of his family, the people of Oba, the Mayor of Idemili South, Hon. Amaka Obi, the Permanent Secretary of the Anambra State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Nwabufo Nwankwo, and the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Prof. Chukwuma Soludo who allowed the wish of the Oba people to prevail.

He announced the beginning of a new dawn in Oba and declared that freedom has come for the community henceforth. He literally issued a red card to criminal elements resident in Oba to vacate within 48 hours. He vowed to uphold the constitution of Oba, foster peace, attract meaningful development, and create employment opportunities for the youth and residents.

“If you are engaged in legitimate business, you are welcome in Oba. If not, prepare to vacate. I will protect and preserve our culture and traditions. I will not extort or oppress any citizen of Oba, nor will I use my position to dispossess anyone of their property” he stated.

President-General of the Oba Patriotic Union (OPU), Engr. Anthony Uzo Ejiofor, while congratulating the newly elected traditional ruler commended the people of Oba for prioritizing peace and unity over personal grievances.