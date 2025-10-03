From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has mocked Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming November 8, 2025 Anambra governorship election over what he described as various frustrations he has suffered in his bid to govern Anambra state.

Obigwe in a statement on Friday disclosed Ukachukwu’s futile attempt to get the attention of President Tinubu during his visit to Imo State on Tuesday noting that the APC guber candidate is already in deep regret for procuring the party ticket for the forthcoming election.

He described Ukachukwu as a stranger in APC who is being treated as such by the party stalwarts.

Obigwe revealed that the only time Ukachukwu was opportune to meet President Tinubu was when Ganduje, the outgone national Chairman of APC “packaged him like a Belgium rat” to Aso rock for presentation of flag by the President.

He disclosed that since after the Aso rock hurriedly packaged event, Ukachukwu never had any access to the presidency again.

“The worst part of Ukachukwu predicament is that majority of the APC Governors has distanced themselves from him because they are following President Tinubu body language. My readers should recall the well publicised national campaign list for Ukachukwu campaign organisation and the failed attempt to inaugurate them in Abuja.

“The inauguration did not hold because those whose names were smuggled into the list vehemently refused to associate with Ukachukwu and they made it clear that they don’t want to associate with whatever he is doing for the forthcoming November 8th governorship election. This made the current national leadership of APC to direct the Southeast Zonal leadership of their party to go for the inauguration.

“They now inaugurated Ikedife jnr, from the same Anambra South with Ukachukwu and the Senator Uche Ekwunife as the DG Ukachukwu campaign Organisation.Ukachukwu hails from Osumenyi in Nnewi South, Ikedife jnr hails from Nnewi in Nnewi north while Ekwunife, Ukachukwu’s Deputy hails from Igboukwu in Aguata, the 3 local government areas mentioned here are all in Anambra South Senatorial zone. The implication is that Ukachukwu is running a kindred campaign Organisation for the forthcoming November 8th governorship election” he stated.

“Anambra central and Anambra north Senatorial zones are not important to him hence his reason for sidelining them”.

“On Tuesday that President Tinubu visited Imo State, Ukachukwu went to Imo with rented crowd and was snubbed by the President. This same thing happened to him in Anambra. I challenge any of Ukachukwu sycophantic followers to produce video of him having a handshake with President Tinubu in Imo State and I will give the person 1million naira. With what is happening to Ukachukwu, he already knows that he has lost the November 8th governorship election.” Obigwe stated.

“In Anambra, he cannot win a single vote on November 8th without rigging and his hope of using the President to subvert the democratic will of Anambra electorates is already dashed.”

He said that President Tinubu’s body language for the forthcoming November 8th governorship election is that Anambra electorates’ votes must be allowed to count.

“This is truly giving Ukachukwu sleepless night but there is nothing he can do about it. I say it boldly and confidently that Governor Soludo is coasting home to victory on November 8 because he has delivered dividends of good governance to the good people of our State and the electorates are determined to reward him for his good work with their votes” he stated.