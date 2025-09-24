From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

As the governorship election in Anambra State slated for Saturday, November 8, 2025, draws near, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress has inaugurated the State Election Campaign Council and vowed to wrest power from the incumbent All Progressives Grand Alliance.

National Chairman of the APC, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, represented by the APC South-East Zonal Chairman, Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, who inaugurated the Campaign Council yesterday at the state party’s headquarters in Awka, said the APC is fully prepared and ready, not just for the election, but to reclaim the state from the current governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s-led government.

The APC national chairman expressed excitement over the official defection of four Anambra Assembly members to the party, saying that the party had secured up to 70 per cent of the people in the government of the state.

He urged the campaign council to swing into action to ensure that all members at the local government levels and unit level come out to campaign.

He said the party would soon officially flag off its National Campaign Council, which would be attended by top party men/women across the country.

“We are so happy because our incoming governor, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and his deputy, Senator Uche Ekwunife, have already produced a blueprint for the development of Anambra State.

“They are coming with a blueprint with practical steps, so that Anambra can fully develop and be connected to the centre (Abuja),” he added.

The governorship candidate of the party, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, said Anambra State had never been worse hit by insecurity than it is presently.

Ukachukwu said the current government did not prioritise the issue of security and infrastructural decay in the state.

“We are here to change it; we are coming to restore infrastructure, to restore education and to restore security in the state. We are bringing practical governance into the state.”

“We will take over Anambra, create employment opportunities, have an agricultural chain to boost food production and employment; economically, Anambra is at the bottom; we will bring it back from 33 where it is ranked, to the first five states with the best economy,” Ukachukwu stated.

The state chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike, in his address, urged the national leadership of the party to join them to rescue the state from the grip of the APGA.

Ejidike stated that the APC in the state had adopted a grassroots strategy beginning its campaign from the bottom up and in all the electoral wards in the state.

According to him, the party has built a strong structure comprising trusted individuals stationed in all polling units across the state.

In their separate remarks, the chairman of the Inauguration Committee, Arinze Awogu and the Director General of the State Campaign Council, Chief Dozie Ikedife, promised to deliver the state to the APC in the November 8 governorship election.

A stakeholder of the party and Deputy Chairman, Anambra South for the campaign council, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, said the gathering represented the very essence of the broom. He declared that the party has adopted a winning strategy for the election which though still a secret for now, would guarantee victory for the party during the polls.