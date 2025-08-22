Says Anambra people will speak loudly with their votes for Soludo on Nov. 8

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has mocked the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, stating that under a free and fair election, Ukachukwu cannot win even his polling unit in Osumenyi community.

Obigwe, who spoke while reflecting on the outcome of the August 16, 2025, by-election in Anambra, where APGA recorded an overwhelming victory, stated that the story would have been different if APGA had not checked the rigging machinery of APC’s Ukachukwu.

Reflecting on Ukachukwu’s political antecedents, Obigwe recalled that during the 2019 general election, the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dashed Ukachukwu’s 3000 votes he ‘manufactured’ from his Osumenyi Country home, but still went ahead and won him during the election with a wide margin.

He condemned what he called the unprovoked harassment of Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the deputy governor of Anambra, by Ukachukwu during the Aug. 16 by-election and also praised the deputy governor and Commissioner for Environment, Felix Odimegwu, an indigene of Osumenyi, who stood up to thwart and effectively checkmated Ukachukwu’s rigging plot during the exercise.

“I remember telling the Commissioner for Environment that Ukachukwu will attack him on Election Day if he discovers that he is thwarting his rigging plans, and that was exactly what happened.

“It is now obvious to everybody that without rigging, Ukachukwu cannot win Osumenyi his country home and Nnewi South local government. Nigerians now know who he is.

“APGA stalwarts checkmated him very well in that election and that is his reason for his shedding crocodile tears,” he said.

He said Anambra had gone past the stage when people like Ukachukwu would be allowed to govern her “The undisputed truth is that as long as Anambra electorate votes are allowed to count in any election, APGA candidates will definitely win because they will always vote for the party.

“Governor Soludo’s good work in Anambra spoke loudly on Aug. 16 in favour of APGA candidates and it will speak again in his favour on Nov. 8,” he said.