From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The vehicular movement restriction order imposed by the police in Anambra State in areas where the by-election is taking place was observed in total breach in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State.

The police had, in a press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, announced that vehicular movement is restricted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the affected areas within the election timeframe on Saturday, August 16.

The police spokesman also stated that the restriction was a proactive measure to deter criminal activities, reduce the risk of electoral violence, and guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, and security personnel, and also stated that vigilante operatives and other quasi-security outfits were barred from participating during the election period.

But in reality, residents of Onitsha failed to comply with the directive as both human and vehicular movements went on unhindered across various parts of Onitsha North 1 Constituency where the election is taking place.

The usually busy Onitsha Upper Iweka maintained its tempo as the bustle and hustle of the city went on as usual.

All the loading spots for various transporters and mass transit companies at Onitsha Upper Iweka brimmed with activities as early as 6 a.m. today. Travellers boarded vehicles to different parts of the country at Onitsha Upper Iweka freely without any hindrance.

The popular Onitsha Main Market also opened for business while traders opened their shops, though many complained that sales were poor because most customers coming to buy goods from outside Anambra failed to come because they thought that the markets would not open.

A transporter, Chukwudi Okeke, told the reporter that nobody communicated to them officially to close the parks and they had to remain in business because the election affected only one constituency area in Onitsha.