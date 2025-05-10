By John Ogunsemore

Big Brother Naija stars Liquorose and Prince Enwerem have emerged Best Dressed Female and Male at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Day held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on Friday.

The Cultural Day, which is part of the four-day celebration, brought together celebrities, influencers, and industry giants to celebrate the beauty of African culture through fashion and artistry.

Liquorose stepped out in an immaculately-tailored and richly embroidered traditional gown in deep indigo and gold, cascading into a flowing train that seemed to carry the weight of royalty.

The fabric, woven with intricate patterns, hugged her frame, accentuating her poise.

Former Mr. Nigeria, Prince also dazzled with a regal embroidered outfit complete with classic accessories.

Each winner went home with a cash prize of N1 million, courtesy of Goldberg.