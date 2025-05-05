From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Toyin Amuzu has condemned the alleged extortion of commercial motorcycle riders in Abeokuta South Local Government, Ogun State, by local government agents.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 5, in Abeokuta, Amuzu, the 2023 PDP House of Representatives candidate for Abeokuta South, described the agents’ actions as exploitative and lacking empathy amid Nigeria’s economic hardship.

Amuzu stated that riders, known as okada operators, are forced to pay ₦7,000–₦15,000 in “questionable fees” for documentation and clearance, without transparency or receipts.

“It is obvious that things are hard for the okada operators, and they shouldn’t be overburdened with unnecessary levies and extortion,” he said, urging the Abeokuta South Local Government to investigate and stop these practices.

He warned that such actions threaten community peace, stating, “The local government must take responsibility for maintaining peace and order in our community, and that includes protecting our okada operators from extortion and harassment.”

Amuzu called on the Ogun State Ministry of Transportation and local authorities to address the allegations promptly.

Encouraging riders to remain calm, Amuzu pledged to reactivate his free fuel social security service to ease their burden. His Toyin Amuzu Foundation has previously supported local communities with empowerment initiatives, including POS terminals and water projects.