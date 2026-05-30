Amupitan leads INEC delegation to South Korea on observer mission

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, SAN, will lead a delegation of the commission to South Korea for the opening ceremony of the International Election Observation Programme (IEOP).

According to a statement issued by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, the mission is in connection with the ongoing nationwide simultaneous local elections in the Republic of Korea, taking place between May 30 and June 5.

Organised by the South Korean National Election Commission (NEC), the IEOP, which was formally declared open on Saturday, May 30, in Seoul, brings together election management bodies, election experts and international observers from across the world.

The statement explained that participants would observe and exchange knowledge on the conduct of local government elections in South Korea.

“INEC Chairman will be accompanied by National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu; the Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman, Dimis Mai-Lafia; and the Director of Training, Binta Kasim Mohammed,” the statement read.

“In the course of the programme, the INEC team observed early voting operations at a polling centre in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, gaining firsthand insight into South Korea’s electoral processes and procedures.

“The INEC delegation’s participation is expected to further deepen the commission’s understanding of emerging trends and global best practices in election administration, international observation, and electoral governance, in line with the commission’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions,” the statement noted.