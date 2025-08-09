By John Ogunsemore

Amnesty International has strongly condemned Israel’s recent approval of plans to expand military operations and take control of Gaza City, describing the move as “outrageous” and warning it will lead to further death, destruction and entrenchment of military occupation in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Friday, Amnesty International Nigeria echoed the global organisation’s criticism, emphasising the dangerous implications of the Israeli cabinet’s decision.

“Israel’s horrifying plans to take over Gaza City will lead to more death and destruction,” the statement read.

It accused states such as the UK and US of enabling the escalation through arms transfers and a failure to halt what it termed a “genocidal assault” on occupied Gaza.

The condemnation comes amid international backlash

from the United Nations and several countries including the UK, France, Canada, and Germany, which announced it was halting military exports to Israel.

Earlier in the week, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, the largest urban area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office described the move as part of broader objectives, including disarming Hamas, returning hostages, demilitarising the Gaza Strip, and establishing security control over the territory.

The plan reportedly involves a phased takeover, signalling a tactical shift nearly two years into the conflict, which has resulted in over 60,000 deaths according to Gaza health authorities.

Amnesty highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, noting that Palestinians in Gaza, many displaced multiple times since the conflict escalated in October 2023, have “nowhere safe to go.”

It called for the plans to be halted immediately to prevent additional suffering for Palestinians and the families of hostages still held in Gaza.

“Condemnation is not enough,” the statement added, urging concrete international action.

The decision has sparked protests and refusals from Palestinians in Gaza City to evacuate despite Israeli warnings, with reports of tens of thousands potentially facing displacement amid ongoing famine risks.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that further escalation would “result in more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes”.

The UK, Denmark, France, Greece and Slovenia have called an emergency UN Security Council meeting for Saturday in response to Israel’s planned takeover.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty, have previously accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza through actions like bombardment, restrictions on aid, and starvation tactics—claims Israel vehemently denies, attributing civilian suffering to Hamas’s use of populated areas for military purposes.