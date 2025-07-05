From Okwe Obi

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has come under criticism over remarks against President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi had suggested that the only way to prevent President Tinubu from returning to power in 2027 was for Nigerians to “take their fate into their own hands.”

The former Rivers State governor also claimed that fewer than 100,000 elites had plundered the country’s wealth while 200 million Nigerians suffer, implying a potential uprising against the ruling class.

But the Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative (GMI) condemned Amaechi, describing his remarks as “reckless, inflammatory, and a veiled call to violence.”

GMI National Coordinator, Samaila Musa, in a statement issued on Friday, urged Nigerians, especially the youth, to resist any calls to violence, stressing that meaningful change can only be achieved through peaceful means and civic engagement.

Musa said: “Amaechi’s rhetoric is alarming and reminiscent of dangerous historical precedents that have led to violence and bloodshed. By suggesting that citizens should engage in direct confrontation with the elite, he is essentially advocating for chaos and disorder.

“The implication that Nigerians should emulate the actions of citizens in other countries, such as Bangladesh, Peru, or Chile, disregards the unique socio-political context of Nigeria.

“Our nation has a history of violence that must not be reignited by the careless words of a frustrated political figure who has held significant positions of power.

“The Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative (GMI) firmly rebukes Amaechi’s statement that revolutions cannot occur without bloodshed. This notion is not only misguided but also a direct invitation to violence.

“We must remind Amaechi of the responsibilities that come with his previous roles in government.

“As a former minister, he had the opportunity to contribute to nation-building and social cohesion, yet he now chooses to incite division and discord. Such behaviour is unbecoming of a leader and is detrimental to the progress of our society.

“It is disheartening to witness a former leader, who has benefited from the very system he now criticises, resort to inflammatory language. His comments reflect a profound misunderstanding of the power dynamics in Nigeria and a dangerous underestimation of the consequences of his words.”

He urged Amaechi to reconsider his stance and engage in constructive dialogue rather than inciting violence among the populace.

“In light of these provocative statements, The Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative (GMI) calls upon the federal government to take immediate action against Amaechi. It is unacceptable for a former leader to incite the populace to violence and chaos.

“His incitement to violence cannot be overlooked, and we believe that his arrest is necessary to prevent potential unrest.

“It is crucial for leaders to promote peace, unity, and constructive discourse, especially in a country that has faced numerous challenges in its quest for stability and progress.

“Our strength lies not in conflict but in our ability to come together as a united front against corruption and misgovernance, both of which Amaechi represents.

“Let us channel our frustrations into peaceful advocacy for change rather than succumbing to the dangerous allure of violence. The future of Nigeria depends on our collective ability to engage in dialogue and pursue justice through peaceful means.

“The Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative (GMI) stands firmly against the incitement of violence and calls for responsible leadership. We demand that Rotimi Amaechi retract his statements and recognise the weight of his influence on the youth of Nigeria. It is time for all leaders to prioritise the well-being of our nation over personal ambitions and to foster an environment of peace and unity,” Musa added.