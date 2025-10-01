From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has promised to be on the streets with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr Moses Paul.

Obi spoke in Abuja on Wednesday at the Merit House during a special independent programme organised by Dr MO and his councillor candidates to sensitise AMAC residents ahead of the official flag-off of the campaign.

The former Anambra State governor said he supports Dr MO’s candidacy because he has been to many places with him and knows he will not disappoint.

“Dr MO will not change, but because human beings can change, I will be shocked if he changes.”

The local Government Area Council election in Abuja is scheduled for February 2026, and Dr Moses Paul, popularly known as Dr MO, is the chairmanship flagbearer for the ADC.

Dr MO, who is the National Secretary of the Obidient Movement of Nigeria, also received huge endorsement from the movement today.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, announced the endorsement of Dr MO at the special programme organised by the candidate, themed “We Don Tire”.

In his remarks at the crowded occasion, Dr Moses Paul declared that AMAC has failed the people and outlined a bold vision to restore dignity, prosperity, and service to governance.

Speaking under the banner of “We Don’t Tire!”, Dr Paul said Nigerians are weary of broken promises, neglect, and leaders who abandon the people once in power.

“The bitter truth must be told: AMAC has failed,” Dr Paul stated. “Our markets are trapped in endless litigations, waste management has collapsed, schools were abandoned for months, our health centres are dead, insecurity is everywhere, businesses are strangled by multiple taxation, and infrastructure is practically non-existent. This is not governance. This is abandonment.”

Dr Paul, however, emphasised that his campaign is not about lamentation but about building a new AMAC as he pledged to restore dignity, prosperity, and service to governance in AMAC, demonstrating that good leadership is not an illusion but a practical reality that begins at the grassroots.

He promised that if elected chairman, he would liberate and modernise AMAC markets into centres of prosperity.

Establish a transparent and job-creating waste management system.

Revive and equip schools to ensure no child is abandoned.

Restore primary health centres with drugs, staff, and community health programmes.

Strengthen security through partnerships with agencies, traditional rulers, and communities.

Harmonise taxation to protect businesses while boosting revenue through innovation.

Deliver people-driven infrastructure across all 12 wards.

Dr Paul said he envisions AMAC as a model of governance in Nigeria, where jobs are intentionally created, businesses supported, youths skilled, women empowered, and the vulnerable protected. “If AMAC works, Abuja works. If Abuja works, Nigeria works,” he declared.

He said that his campaign strategy will be anchored on three pillars:

People-First Governance – policies born from community consultation, not imposition.

Accountability and Transparency – every naira accounted for, every voice heard.

Innovation and Partnerships – leveraging technology, civil society, and private sector collaboration to deliver services that meet global standards.

The event, which attracted a large crowd of civil society groups and the Abuja members of the ADC, gave Abuja residents the opportunity to express their readiness to ensure that leaders with compassion, competence, character, and capacity are elected into AMAC.