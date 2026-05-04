ALGON endorse Tinubu for second term

04 May 2026 3:24 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has endorsed the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

The association voted in favour of Tinubu’s second tenure on the grounds that he deepened governance at the grassroots, as well as restoring “dignity, fiscal capacity and functional autonomy” to the country’s 774 local government areas.

The 2027 endorsement was one of the key resolutions reached at the 54th Expanded National Executive Council meeting of the association held in Abuja and chaired by the National President of the association, Bello Lawal.

Other News

The meeting, which was attended by NEC members from 36 states and the FCT, also lauded the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda for its positive impact on society.

A communiqué signed by the National Publicity Secretary of ALGON, Anani Hamisu Mohammed, said the association also passed a vote of confidence in its president, Bello Lawal, and pledged its loyalty to his executive committee.

The communiqué also announced the suspension of three local government chairmen for alleged “impersonation, acting against the interest of the association and abuse of constitutional provisions”.

The suspension followed a motion by the Ondo State ALGON chairman, Gbenga Fasua, which was seconded by the Kebbi State ALGON chairman, Muhammad Dahiru Ambursa.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News