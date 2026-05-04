ALGON endorse Tinubu for second term

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has endorsed the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

The association voted in favour of Tinubu’s second tenure on the grounds that he deepened governance at the grassroots, as well as restoring “dignity, fiscal capacity and functional autonomy” to the country’s 774 local government areas.

The 2027 endorsement was one of the key resolutions reached at the 54th Expanded National Executive Council meeting of the association held in Abuja and chaired by the National President of the association, Bello Lawal.

The meeting, which was attended by NEC members from 36 states and the FCT, also lauded the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda for its positive impact on society.

A communiqué signed by the National Publicity Secretary of ALGON, Anani Hamisu Mohammed, said the association also passed a vote of confidence in its president, Bello Lawal, and pledged its loyalty to his executive committee.

The communiqué also announced the suspension of three local government chairmen for alleged “impersonation, acting against the interest of the association and abuse of constitutional provisions”.

The suspension followed a motion by the Ondo State ALGON chairman, Gbenga Fasua, which was seconded by the Kebbi State ALGON chairman, Muhammad Dahiru Ambursa.