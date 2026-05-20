ALGON donates 30 patrol vehicles to security agencies in Osun

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), in Osun State, yesterday, presented 30 patrol vehicles to security agencies to strengthen security across the state.

The ALGON chairman in Osun, Hon. Abiodun Idowu, who presented the vehicles at the Police Headquarters, Osogbo, disclosed that ALGON had procured 90 units of the new security patrol vehicle which would be handed over to security agencies in batches before the end of May.

The association had distributed 300 motorcycles to security agencies in Osun last month.

Idowu attributed the success of the initiative to the increasing autonomy of local governments, which he said allows them to manage resources, set priorities, and respond to local needs faster.

He noted that limited financial and administrative independence in the past often reduced local governments’ ability to address pressing challenges such as insecurity.

Idowu said that with greater autonomy, local authorities can initiate people-oriented programmes like the patrol vehicle distribution.

Responding, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Umar Nadada, commended ALGON’s support, saying the vehicles would significantly improve operational capacity—especially in proactive surveillance, speedy response to distress calls, patrol visibility and public-space presence.

Nadada said the Nigeria Police Force in Osun, along with other security agencies, would ensure the vehicles were used judiciously and professionally for public safety.

He urged other stakeholders and organizations to emulate the initiative to help build a safer society.