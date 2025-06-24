By John Ogunsemore

The Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the recruitment of 3,000 workers into the state’s workforce.

Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien disclosed this during a media parley on Monday to herald the 2025 Public Service Week of the state holding from June 25 to June 29.

Essien said 1,000 slots each have been allocated for the mainstream civil service, healthcare and teaching sectors.

According to him, the recruitment follows the recently concluded verification exercise for public servants in Akwa Ibom State which was ordered by Governor Umo Eno in 2024.

He disclosed that the verification exercise, which was opened to the 55,000 public servants on the state’s payroll, ended with fewer than 53,000 workers reporting, resulting in the removal of 2,208 individuals who failed to turn up for the exercise.

The HoS said this created an avenue for vacancies in the public sector in Akwa Ibom State.

Essien said, “I want to also gladly report that arising from that verification exercise, and on the heels of this Public Service Week Celebration, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved the recruitment of 3,000 workers into the public service of Akwa Ibom—one thousand workers to the main service of Akwa Ibom State, one thousand for medical personnel, and one thousand to the teaching service.

“Also, within this period of the 2025 Public Service Week Celebration, His Excellency has approved the release of the 2025 promotion for public servants in the state. He has also approved and released N2.5 billion for clearing the backlog of the 7.5% contributory pension scheme that was suspended in 2013.”

He commended the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno for prioritising the welfare of the state’s workforce, describing him as “workers-friendly governor”.

Essien highlighted the new N80,000 minimum wage, prompt payment of salaries, donation of 150 units of two-bedroom flats at Grace Estate to civil servants in the lower cadre, as well as the donation of brand-new SUVs to permanent secretaries in the state, as clear evidence of the Governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

The HoS further particularly praised the governor’s efforts in substantially clearing the backlog of pensions and gratuities, which he met at N90 billion, noting that the debt has now been reduced to about N30 billion.