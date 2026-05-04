Akwa Ibom: Eno floats new aviation ministry to back up airport

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno has announced the creation of a full-fledged Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development with a mandate to manage and oversee policies, strategies and programmes for aviation development in the state.

Eno announced the new Ministry of Aviation immediately after he returned to Uyo from Accra, Ghana, on a maiden international flight at Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo.

According to Eno, the new Ministry of Aviation will oversee affairs at the Victor Attah International Airport to ensure that the newly acquired international status of the airport is properly maximised and harnessed to its full potential.

Eno, while addressing journalists on arrival from Accra at the Victor Attah International Airport, mandated the Managing Director of Ibom Airport Development Company, Engr Uwem Ekanem, to immediately take charge of the new ministry pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

He said the new ministry must ensure effective patronage of the Victor Attah International Airport and supervise the creation of a robust aviation ecosystem and network to ensure Akwa Ibom becomes an aviation hub.

On the new status of the airport, Eno explained that the flight from Uyo to and from Accra International Airport had validated the process.

“Today, after all the hard work put into the realisation of this moment, here we are, finally back on an international flight from Accra, landing in Uyo for the first time in the history of this airport.

“The prefix international has finally been validated.

“We have spared no expense to make this terminal a true marvel of beauty to behold, and we should all be very proud of ourselves as a people.”