Ajadi emerges Oyo Central Senatorial Candidate on APM consensus ticket

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has emerged as the Oyo Central Senatorial candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) following a consensus primary held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, in an exercise observed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The senatorial affirmation exercise, which drew party stakeholders and delegates across the district, formally ratified Ajadi as the party’s consensus flagbearer for the Oyo Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Following his emergence, Ajadi later joined other consensus candidates of the APM at the Watershed Events Centre, Old Ife Road, Ibadan, where certificates of return were presented to flagbearers across various elective positions, including House of Assembly, House of Representatives, senatorial districts, and the governorship slot.

Speaking shortly after the affirmation, Ajadi described his emergence as a renewed call to service and pledged to prioritise inclusive representation, youth empowerment, and development-driven legislation for Oyo Central.

He said his candidacy reflects the confidence reposed in him by party leaders and members, adding that he would work to ensure that the aspirations of constituents are effectively represented at the National Assembly.

At the same event, the APM also formally unveiled Mr. Bimbo Adekanmbi as its consensus governorship candidate for Oyo State, alongside other candidates for various elective offices.

The governorship primary and affirmation exercise was attended by prominent stakeholders, including Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who used the occasion to highlight his administration’s achievements under the “Omituntun” development agenda.

Addressing party members and supporters, Makinde reflected on what he described as the progress recorded under his leadership and expressed optimism about continued development in the state.

“You experienced Omituntun 1.0 during my first term. You have also witnessed Omituntun 2.0 in my second term. Omituntun 3.0 is coming, and I assure you that Bimbo Adekanmbi will serve you even better,” Makinde said, drawing loud applause from party faithful and stakeholders present.

The governor’s remarks were received with enthusiasm as party supporters hailed the leadership direction of the APM and its consensus arrangement, which party officials say is aimed at strengthening internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 elections.

With the emergence of Ajadi and other consensus candidates, the APM has intensified its political mobilisation across Oyo State, signaling an early build-up to what is expected to be a competitive electoral season.