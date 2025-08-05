By Chinenye Anuforo

Airtel Nigeria’s CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, announced the company’s push into advanced technology, focusing on expanding its 5G network and constructing Nigeria’s largest hyperscale data centre to position Airtel as a leader in the country’s digital transformation.

Balsingh confirmed Airtel’s commitment to technological leadership, announcing an accelerated rollout of its 5G network. He acknowledged that while adoption of 5G devices in Nigeria is still in its early stages, Airtel is prepared to meet future demand.

“We are building what we believe will be Nigeria’s largest hyperscale data centre, designed to support not just cloud services but also the next generation of artificial intelligence applications. This facility will be a major catalyst for Nigeria’s digital economy,” Balsingh said.

The new data centre, with a 38-megawatt IT load, is being built in partnership with Eco-Atlantic. It is designed to host hyperscalers and provide infrastructure for cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), marking a significant leap forward for Nigeria’s tech landscape.

To ensure reliable connectivity nationwide, Balsingh highlighted Airtel’s efforts to overcome Nigeria’s unique infrastructure challenges.

“Terrains are challenging, and access issues exist. We are using various solutions for that. We are in discussions with Starlink and OneWeb to backhaul traffic,” he explained.

He also addressed the ongoing issue of fibre optic cable cuts due to construction and vandalism. To mitigate this, Airtel has relocated thousands of kilometres of fibre and is working with the government to protect critical infrastructure.

“The NCC has done significant work in this regard. The Critical National Infrastructure (CNII) paper, signed by the President, has made cutting fibre a criminal offence,” he noted, expressing satisfaction with the regulatory support.

Balsingh emphasised the critical role of Airtel’s financial service, SmartCash, in promoting financial inclusion, highlighting its robust distribution network as a key differentiator.

“One of our largest differentiators is distribution. We are available in every single LGA, almost in every ward. We have a vast distribution network and can reach the most remote parts of Nigeria to ensure our products are available,” he stated.

He detailed how SmartCash is helping onboard customers in rural areas and facilitating government-led cash disbursements through a partnership with the National Social Safety Network Coordinating Office (NASSCO). The platform also offers significant value, providing cashback on transactions such as bill payments and airtime top-ups.

Airtel Nigeria’s commitment extends beyond business, with a focus on social impact. Balsingh spoke about initiatives in education and youth empowerment.

“We are giving a lot back on the app,” Balsingh said, highlighting efforts to provide value. He also announced Airtel’s role as a key partner in the federal government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative, sponsoring 25,000 tech talents to equip young Nigerians with skills for global remote job opportunities.

The company is also dedicated to improving education by providing free data access to schoolchildren for educational needs and connecting over 1,450 public primary schools to digital learning, with plans to expand further.