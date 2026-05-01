Air Peace defends safety decision after actress Funke Akindele’s criticism of Gatwick flight delay

Air Peace has broken its silence following allegations by Nollywood actress Funke Akindele that passengers were abandoned at London’s Gatwick Airport.

The airline, in a statement released Friday, said the disruption to its London–Lagos flight was caused by a bird strike, forcing the aircraft to be grounded for safety inspections.

The response comes after Akindele took to X to call out the airline, claiming passengers had been stranded for nearly 10 hours without clear communication or basic support.

“Air Peace, this is unacceptable,” she wrote, adding that elderly passengers were among those affected.

In its defence, the airline said all necessary safety procedures were followed and insisted that passengers had been contacted regarding the next steps.

“We sincerely empathise with passengers affected… and appreciate your patience,” the airline stated.