Air Chief urges Nigerians to take ownership of security

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has called on Nigerians to take greater ownership of the nation’s security, stressing that the fight against insecurity cannot be left to the military and other security agencies alone.

The Air Chief made the call at the Delta State Security Summit in Asaba, where he said communities remain the first line of defence against crime because they are often the earliest to detect suspicious activities before they escalate into security threats.

Represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Air Marshal Aneke said the changing nature of insecurity demands stronger cooperation between security agencies and members of the public.

He noted that suspicious movements, unusual gatherings and rising criminal activities are usually first observed by residents, making timely reporting and intelligence sharing critical to preventing attacks.

According to him, security is a collective responsibility that requires the commitment of citizens, traditional institutions, community leaders, government and security agencies working together towards a common goal.

The Chief of the Air Staff further stated that no meaningful socio-economic development can be achieved in an atmosphere of insecurity, urging all stakeholders to embrace collaboration as a strategy for building safer communities.

He also commended Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for convening the summit, describing it as a proactive initiative aimed at strengthening partnerships among critical stakeholders in addressing security challenges across the state.

In his remarks, Governor Oborevwori said protecting lives and property remains the foremost responsibility of government, adding that sustainable development can only thrive where peace and security are guaranteed.

The governor stressed that effective security management requires the combined efforts of government, security agencies, traditional rulers, local authorities, civil society organisations and the general public.

He expressed confidence that the summit would generate practical ideas and strengthen collaboration in tackling emerging security threats in Delta State.

The summit brought together top military and security commanders, traditional rulers, local government officials, civil society groups, youth and women organisations, as well as members of the business community, who reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace through unity, cooperation and shared responsibility.

Participants agreed that stronger community engagement, improved intelligence gathering and sustained collaboration among stakeholders remain essential to addressing contemporary security challenges and safeguarding lives and property across the state.