AI, skills and innovation key to East Midlands’ digital economy growth, experts say

Experts, technology leaders, academics, investors and entrepreneurs have identified artificial intelligence, digital skills development and innovation as key factors that will shape the growth of the East Midlands’ digital economy.

The remarks were made at the Tech Derby Conference 2026, held at Vaillant Live in Derby as part of East Midlands Tech Week, where stakeholders gathered to discuss the theme, “AI & the Next Digital Economy: Innovation, Opportunities and Responsible Governance.”

The conference focused on how artificial intelligence is transforming industries, creating new business opportunities and influencing the future of work, while highlighting the importance of responsible AI adoption, ethical governance and investment in talent development.

A major highlight of the event was a keynote address by Professor Stephan Reiff-Marganiec, Head of the School of Computing at the University of Derby, who spoke on developing local talent for an AI-ready future.

Professor Reiff-Marganiec emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between universities, industry and communities to prepare people with the skills required to take advantage of emerging technological opportunities.

The conference also featured a presentation by Ajibola Shokunbi of AudioInsight UK, who shared insights into the use of artificial intelligence in music education and demonstrated how research-driven innovation can be developed into practical solutions with real-world impact.

During the panel session titled “AI Governance and Responsible Innovation: Building Trust in the Next Digital Economy,” experts examined issues surrounding accountability, transparency, data governance and public confidence in the adoption of artificial intelligence.

The discussion was moderated by Adepeju Bello, a cybersecurity and financial crime specialist, Director at Tech Derby, and Head of the Tech Advisory & Policy Group (TAG).

Bello said artificial intelligence had moved beyond being a future concept and was already changing how people work, learn, communicate, make decisions and build businesses across sectors such as healthcare, finance, education and entrepreneurship.

“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a future technology, it is already transforming how we work, learn, communicate, make decisions, and build businesses. From healthcare and finance to education, government, and entrepreneurship, AI is creating incredible opportunities for innovation and growth,” she said.

Contributing to the discussion, Rukayat Balogun highlighted the importance of responsible AI adoption, stressing the need for accountability, transparency, effective data governance and meaningful human oversight to build trust in emerging technologies.

Joseph Origbo, PhD Researcher, AI and Digital Innovation Advocate, and Co-Founder of Tech Derby, said responsible innovation required collaboration among universities, businesses, public-sector organisations and technology leaders.

He noted that building a competitive digital economy required not only technological advancement but also investment in skills, partnerships, trust and inclusive growth.

Speaking after the conference, Akindayo Akindolani, CEO of Tech Derby, said the event demonstrated the impact of bringing together founders, professionals, universities, investors, businesses and community leaders around a shared vision.

“Tech Derby was created to build a stronger technology ecosystem in Derby and the wider East Midlands. This conference showed what is possible when founders, professionals, universities, investors, businesses and community leaders come together around a shared vision,” he said.

Akindolani added that AI and digital innovation should not be limited to major cities, noting that Derby had the talent, ideas and ambition to play a significant role in the next digital economy.

He said Tech Derby would continue supporting technology growth through startup programmes, AI workshops, technical training, founder support initiatives and ecosystem partnerships.

Olawale Olatunji, Co-Founder and Event Project Manager, described the conference as a reflection of the region’s growing technology ambitions.

“The Tech Derby Conference 2026 was more than an event; it was a demonstration of what can be achieved when people from different sectors come together with a shared vision for innovation and growth,” Olatunji said.

He added that discussions around AI, responsible innovation, digital skills and business growth reinforced the potential of the East Midlands to become a leading technology hub.

The conference was supported by partners including East Midlands Tech Week, University of Derby, British Business Bank, Mercia Ventures, LemFi, TES Community and other members of the local innovation ecosystem.

Tech Derby said it would continue developing programmes focused on AI training, startup support, hackathons, youth-focused digital activities and partnerships aimed at strengthening the region’s technology landscape.

Omolara Oladipupo, software developer, also spoke on building competitive businesses in the digital economy, highlighting emerging technologies such as agentic AI and other digital tools businesses—particularly SMEs—should monitor over the next five years, alongside practical technologies that can support growth and efficiency.