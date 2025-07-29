From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bauchi Branch, has cautioned newly inducted lawyers against over-reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in legal practice.

Speaking during an orientation programme for new wigs on Monday, Chairman Rabiu Garba Esq. emphasized that while AI offers convenience, it cannot replace critical legal reasoning and ethical responsibilities.

“Even advanced counties are trying to do away with AI in legal practice,” he argued

“AI is not reliable because most at times what you asked the ot to do is not what is applicable to the legal practice .

“So we discouraged our lawyers from relying solely on AI. The books are there. We have a a rich jurisprudence in Nigeria. They have all that it takes to develop their capacity without resorting to AI”

The NBA Chairman assured that the training for upcoming lawyers, the first of it’s kind in the branch, would be sustained.

“This is the first of its kind because we deem it fit under our administration to organise a programme specifically to welcome our lawyers into the bar,” he stated.

“Specifically the new ones that were called to bar received lectures lectures as to the rudiment of the legal practice as beginners and how they can sustain themselves.

“It is part of my manifesto that l intend to achieve in my tenure aimed at advancing capacity building.

“We shall engage in it with consultation from our learner seniors and members of the bench.

“Under our administration we will organise programmes that are aimed at capacity building and professional development and most especially to make our lawyers develop without relying on AI”

Recounting his experience with AI while addressing.paeticipants, a former Chairman of the branch, Barrister Lawal Hussein Ibrahim, said the technology almost put him in trouble.

“AI gave me wrong information but fortunately after cross checking l discovered it and l was saved from.wmbrassment,” Ibrahim , who was Chairman of the branch from 2002 to 2003, said.

“AI can help you but be very careful. AI has started punishing legal practitioners for citing fake AI cases so be careful”

Presenting a paper entitled Capacity Building and Continuing Legal

Education: A Sine Qua Non for Every

Lawyer, Dr. Ibrahim Danjuma Esq, the immediate past Chairman of the banchi, commended his successor for organising the training.

Danjuma opined that such trainings equip legal practitioners to

remain competent, relevant, and ethical as the profession is marked by continuous change.

“The NBA Bauchi Branch should take the initiative to regularly organize

Continuing Legal Education programmes for its members by ensuring that

lawyers remain updated and competent in their practice,” he stated.

Also speaking,, Hon Justice Muhyiddeen, Khadi of Sharia Court of Appeal, urged upcoming lawyers to be serious with the job in order to make money.

“Those who sponsored your education are waiting for you to go and pay back

Don’t be a poor lawyer that will be wearing faded wigs and gowns,” he advised.

In a word of advice for the new lawyers, Barrister Ibrahim Yakubu Umar,

a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state,

admonished upcoming lawyers to be humble, studious and choose a chamber where they can be properly mentored.

“What you need is a serious office to do tutelage,” Umar, who has spent over 40 years as a legal practitioner, advised.

“Always find yourself in he courtroom whether you have a case or not. The advantage is that you will have an opportunity to see lawyers in the act of advocacy'”