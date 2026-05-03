Ahmedu, Nwora, others inspire young players at SHO’s Camp

Activities at the Sho’s Foundation Junior Elite Basketball Camp gathered momentum with heightened intensity and a strong turnout of participants and notable figures from across Nigeria’s sports community.

The Lagos-based camp attracted a wide range of high-profile visitors, including former Nigeria Handball Federation president Sam Ocheho, alongside stakeholders such as John Faniran, Uthman Okunnu, Asula Songito, Gbade Olotona, and Philips Braide, among others. Sports administrators, basketball enthusiasts, and fans were also in attendance, reflecting the growing interest in grassroots basketball development.

Observers noted that the camp continues to meet its developmental objectives, with praise from attendees who described it as one of the most impactful basketball programmes organised in Nigeria for girls in recent times. The initiative has been credited with positively influencing young players and providing a platform for skill development and mentorship.

The witnessed a visit of two distinguished personalities— Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd) and Alex Nwora, former head coach of Nigeria’s Men’s national team, D’Tigers, and current coach at Erie Community College in Buffalo, USA.

Both speakers addressed campers during dedicated life skills sessions, where they shared personal experiences and insights from their basketball journeys. They emphasised discipline, focus, and consistency as critical ingredients for success, urging participants to remain committed to their development while avoiding distractions.

The duo also stressed the importance of education, describing it as a vital foundation for long-term success both on and off the court. They cautioned against misconduct, warning that poor behaviour could hinder growth and derail promising careers.

The SHO’s Camp is put together by former D’Tigress captain Shola Ogunade Shomala and her husband Biola Shomala, a respected statistician.