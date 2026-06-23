AHFE kicks off 2026 Civil Service Week in Akwa Ibom

From Akanimo Kufre, Uyo

The Association of Heads of Federal Establishments (AHFE), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has flagged off its 2026 Civil Service Week celebration with a week-long football tournament aimed at promoting fitness, teamwork and healthy living among public servants.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, AHFE Chairperson, Mrs. Uduak Essien, said the introduction of sports into the celebration reflects the association’s commitment to the wellbeing of civil servants. She stressed that a healthy workforce is essential for improved service delivery and productivity, noting that “health is wealth” and that employees who maintain good physical fitness are better equipped to perform their duties efficiently.

Mrs. Essien also announced that winners of the tournament will be rewarded with trophies and medals, expressing confidence that the fitness programme and football competition will become a permanent feature of future Civil Service Week celebrations.

According to the association’s Secretary, Godwin E. Esq., the opening fixtures will see AHFE take on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), while the Department of State Services (DSS) will face the Nigeria Police Force, with the Fire Service scheduled to battle the Nigeria Immigration Service later in the week.

The 2026 Civil Service Week activities in Akwa Ibom State will conclude with a Thanksgiving Service at the Lutheran Church in Uyo, bringing the week-long celebration to a close.