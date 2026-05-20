Again NAF bombards terrorists stronghold in southern Tumbuns, Mandara mountains, kill scores

20 May 2026 9:11 am WAT

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From Molly Kilete, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its Air Component Operation  under HADIN KAI, has bombarded another terrorists stronghold at Bukar Meram in the Southern Tumbuns and Chikide in the Mandara Mountains, in its intensified ongoing air offensives against terrorist elements in the North-East.

The precision air strikes conducted on May, 19, 2026 according to NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, destroyed terrorist logistics hubs, structures and assembly areas concealed within the enclaves, while also neutralising several terrorists and disrupting planned attacks.

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Ejodame, said Acting on credible intelligence and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, NAF air assets destroyed terrorist logistics hubs, structures and assembly areas concealed within the enclaves, while also neutralising several terrorists and disrupting planned attacks.

Ejodame, in a statement, said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, Speaking on the operations, reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to sustaining coordinated joint operations with sister Services and allied partners to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country.

He said The CAS also stressed that intelligence-driven air operations would continue to identify and destroy terrorist hideouts, logistics networks and operational bases wherever they exist.

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