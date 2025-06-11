From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have again, attacked two communities in Agatu and Apa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State, killing four persons and injuring many others.

Our correspondent gathered that the attacks occurred simultaneously on Monday, June 9, 2025, at about 5:30pm.

Locals, who spoke to newsmen on phone said the area is deserted as displaced persons have left to take refuge in more peaceful neighbouring communities.

The Monday attack occurred barely one week after armed herders attacked and killed over 58 persons in Tse-Antswam,Naka town, Gwer West LGA and Edikwu Ankpali community in Apa local government area of the state respectively, and displacing over 18,000 persons.

The fresh attacks also occurred two days after the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria(MACBAN), Benue State chapter, alleged that a total of 1,185 cattle belonging to their members have been rustled by criminal elements in Agatu and Guma LGAs of the state.

A source from the area, who didn’t want to be named for fear of victimization, told newsmen on phone, that one Sunday Dutse, a native of Odejo and younger brother to a former chairman of Agatu, were killed along the Odugbeho-Ogbaulu road in the local government.

He explained that Dutse was reportedly displaced after armed herders invaded his community and relocated to Ogwule-Kaduna, also in Agatu LGA, where he is currently residing before he was killed yesterday.

Meanwhile, another source told our newsmen that the Monday killing in Agatu was as a result of an internal fight.

“The Monday killing was not as a result of herdsmen attack. It was a case of internal wrangling. The young man, who was killed yesterday, was inside a vehicle in the midst of other people where they were ambushed. He was specifically dragged down out of the vehicle by some armed persons wearing mask. You know Fulani can’t wear when they are coming to attack you.

“So, amongst the nine of them inside the vehicle, the armed guys only killed Dutse and left the other people unhurt. So, we are having internal crisis in Agatu now. No Fulani herdsman can come to Agatu and kill any Agatu person for now. This is what happened in Agatu between Monday and today being Tuesday”, he said.

At Apa local government area, the armed herders ambushed and killed three persons.

It was gathered that they first killed two youths in Edikwu ’Icho community and went further to killed one other youth in Ugbokpo.

As at the time of filing this report, both Chairmen of Agatu and Apa could not be reached as their phones were switch off.

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Udeme Edet did not respond to telephone calls .