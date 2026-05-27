Khaya senegalensis (Desr.) A. Juss.

Family: Meliaceae

Local names: Oganwo (Yoruba), Onor (Igbo), Madaci or Madachi (Hausa)

African mahogany, known as Oganwo in Yoruba, Onor in Igbo, and Madaci in Hausa, is the bitter bark behind many of the fever and malaria remedies our grandmothers swore by. The two main species, Khaya senegalensis and Khaya ivorensis, grow across different ecological zones of Nigeria, but both carry that characteristic bitterness long associated with indigenous healing and restorative care.

Khaya senegalensis is a tall evergreen tree widely distributed across savannah and woodland regions of West Africa. It can reach 30–35 metres in height, with a dense crown and a straight trunk covered by dark grey to brown bark that becomes increasingly rough and fissured with age. The leaves are compound, glossy, and deep green, while the fruits are woody capsules containing winged seeds. Though highly valued as timber, this bio resource remains deeply embedded in traditional healing systems.

Parts used: Leaves and stem bark.

The medicinal strength of this species is attributed to its phytochemical constituents, including alkaloids, tannins, flavonoids, limonoids, saponins, and phenolic compounds. These compounds are responsible for its antimicrobial, antipyretic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimalarial activities.

Indigenous applications include:

Fever and Malaria Management

One of the most established uses of this bio resource is in fever and malaria management. Decoctions of the stem bark are traditionally administered in cases of malaria, persistent fever, and general body weakness. The intense bitterness is regarded as an indicator of potency, especially in conditions associated with internal heat or systemic imbalance. In many settings, the bark is boiled alone or combined with other bitter medicinal plants to enhance therapeutic effect. Some practitioners also use the warm decoction for bathing or steam inhalation during high fever episodes.

For fever, a decoction of the stem bark is commonly prepared and taken in moderate quantities, often one teacup two to three times daily depending on severity.

Digestive support and appetite: The bitter preparations stimulate digestive secretions, improve appetite, and help reduce gastrointestinal discomfort after illness. Its antimicrobial properties also support traditional management of diarrhoea and gut imbalance linked to microbial disturbance. Small quantities of decoction may be taken before meals to stimulate digestion.

Inflammation, pain and joint care: This plant is traditionally used for inflammatory conditions such as joint pain, rheumatism, and muscular discomfort. Warm decoctions may be taken internally, while external compresses are applied to painful or swollen areas.

For inflammatory conditions, decoctions of bark and leaves are taken in moderate quantities, often one teacup up to three times daily, and may also be used externally as warm washes or compresses.

Liver support and detoxification: This species features in indigenous cleansing and recovery practices. Bitter preparations are traditionally used to support liver function and general detoxification after prolonged illness. In practice, moderate use within structured herbal combinations is associated with improved appetite and gradual recovery of strength.

Metabolic and respiratory health: The bark is sometimes included in multi-herb formulations used for blood sugar regulation and metabolic balance. While not a standalone remedy, this botanical resource is valued as part of broader indigenous protocols for metabolic support.

In respiratory care, bark preparations are used traditionally for cough, chest discomfort, and catarrhal conditions. The bitter and warming nature of the herb supports mucus clearance and eases breathing.

Skin care and external use: Decoctions of the bark and leaves are applied externally to wounds, boils, and inflammatory skin conditions. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help support cleansing and healing of affected areas.

Cultural and indigenous relevance Beyond medicinal use, this tree holds cultural and ecological significance across West Africa. Its durability and stature have made it both a respected timber species and a symbol of strength and resilience in many communities. In some traditional contexts, parts of the tree are also used in protective and wellbeing-related rituals.

This bio resource remains one of the most respected bitter medicinal trees in indigenous healing. Its consistent role in fever management, inflammation, digestive support, and restorative care reflects the depth of knowledge preserved within West African ethnomedicine. As interest in plant-based therapies continues to grow, it reminds us that some of our most effective therapeutic resources are still rooted in the ecosystems and wisdom we have always known.