Ademola denies political party affiliation

Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola has rebuffed claims that he had joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying the reports are false, misleading and without basis.

Professor Ademola said he is a respected academic, author and thought leader whose lifelong commitment has been to scholarship, intellectual development and nation-building through education.

“He is not a card-carrying politician and has never been a member of any political party. His engagements with public figures, including Senator Dickson, are strictly intellectual and literary — such as presenting complimentary copies of his latest book — and should not be misconstrued as political alignment.

Professor Ademola’s reputation rests on integrity, scholarship, and service to humanity. He remains focused on advancing knowledge, mentoring future leaders, and contributing to Nigeria’s intellectual and cultural growth. Any suggestion of partisan involvement is unfounded.

“My work is rooted in academia and literature, not politics. I have not joined any political party, and I remain committed to my role as a scholar and author.

This clarification serves to set the record straight and ensure the public is accurately informed,” Professor Ademola stated.