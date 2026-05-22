Adeleke University denies Monimichelle Sports built sports complex

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The management of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, has described as false claims that the contractor handling the Osogbo City Stadium also constructed the university’s sports complex.

In a statement, Mrs Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, Managing Director of Adeleke University Ventures Ltd, said Adeleke University does not have any knowledge of the company referenced in the report and that it did not construct the university’s sports complex as alleged.

She stated that the firm mentioned, Monimichelle Sports, did not build the Adeleke University sports complex. Adeleke University, she said, does not know the company and has no information about its ownership or operations.

The management clarified that the university’s sports facilities were built by a different contractor entirely, not Monimichelle Sports.

Adeleke University urged members of the public and the media to disregard the inaccurate narrative linking Monimichelle Sports to the university’s project.

She added that, for verified information about Adeleke University projects, the public should contact the university’s official communications office.