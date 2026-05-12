Adelabu pledges a million jobs, ‘Oyo Rebirth’ at guber declaration

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, on Tuesday, formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State, unveiling an ambitious “Oyo Rebirth Agenda” anchored on economic revival and a promise to create one million jobs across the state.

Adelabu made the declaration at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, popularly known as Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing thousands of APC supporters, party leaders, traditional rulers, youths and women’s groups at the event, Adelabu said his governorship ambition was driven by the need to reposition Oyo State for economic prosperity, inclusive governance and sustainable development.

He declared that his administration, if elected in 2027, would launch a “One Million Jobs Initiative” targeting youths, artisans, farmers, small businesses and professionals through agriculture, technology, manufacturing, construction and entrepreneurship development.

“We will build a productive economy that creates sustainable jobs, empowers entrepreneurship and delivers prosperity to every household,” Adelabu stated.

According to him, the proposed job initiative would be supported by industrial and agro-processing hubs across the geopolitical zones of the state, alongside grants, cooperative financing and low-interest loans for small businesses and start-ups.

The former minister said the “Oyo Rebirth Agenda” was designed to transform the state into an economically vibrant, agriculturally productive and industrially competitive hub.

He noted that governance must go beyond political rhetoric and focus on measurable development capable of improving the living conditions of residents.

Adelabu also promised to expand youth innovation opportunities through digital outsourcing, technology hubs and support for the creative industry.

Speaking on agriculture, he pledged mechanised farming support, tractorisation programmes, revival of farm settlements and establishment of agro-processing zones to boost food production and rural development.

“Oyo State must become Nigeria’s food basket,” he declared.

On education, the APC chieftain promised free and improved basic education, rehabilitation of public schools, teacher recruitment, digital classrooms and expansion of STEM and vocational education across the state.

He also outlined plans for healthcare reforms, including functional primary healthcare centres in all wards, modernisation of general hospitals, maternal healthcare expansion and affordable health insurance schemes.

Adelabu further promised improved infrastructure, rural electrification, water supply projects, housing initiatives and smart city development in Ibadan.

The former minister stressed the need for unity within the APC ahead of the 2027 election, urging party leaders and stakeholders to work together to reclaim power in the state.

“This project is bigger than one man. We must unite, build together and win together,” he said.

Adelabu, who contested the Oyo governorship election in 2019, described the outcome of that election as “a delay in destiny”, expressing confidence that victory would come in 2027 with the support of party members and residents of the state.

He concluded by seeking prayers, unity and support from the people, assuring them that his administration would prioritise economic growth, social welfare and people-centred governance.