By Sunday Ani

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the coming 2027 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed deep sorrow over the derailment of the Warri–Itakpe train near Agbor in Delta State, calling for an immediate and transparent investigation into the accident to prevent future occurrence.

Reacting to reports that the train, carrying 482 passengers, derailed and left four people dead while several others sustained injuries, Adebayo described the incident as a painful national tragedy that demands both compassion and accountability.

In a statement, he condoled the families of the deceased and wished the injured passengers speedy recovery.

According to reports, those who lost their lives included two women, a man and an infant, while injured passengers were evacuated to medical facilities in Agbor for treatment.

He said the incident should serve as a wake-up call to authorities responsible for transportation infrastructure and public safety.

“No family boards a train expecting tragedy,” he said, stressing that every Nigerian who chooses public transportation deserves confidence that the system is safe, reliable and properly maintained.

He also commended the emergency responders and medical personnel for their swift intervention in evacuating passengers and attending to the victims.

The SDP chieftain, however, insisted that sympathy alone would not be enough, urging the Federal Government and the railway authorities to commence a comprehensive and independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the derailment.

According to him, Nigerians deserve clear answers on whether the accident was from technical failure, poor maintenance, operational lapses, weak oversight or avoidable negligence.

He maintained that any investigation must go beyond apportioning blame to concrete reforms capable of strengthening railway safety across the country.

He noted that rail transportation remains central to Nigeria’s economic growth and national integration, but warned that public confidence in the sector could only be sustained when safety becomes a non-negotiable commitment.

He urged the government’s institutions to treat the tragedy as an opportunity to improve standards and ensure that such an incident never occurs again.

“Public infrastructure carries a sacred duty of care,” he stated.