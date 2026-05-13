ADC says Obi, Kwankwaso saga was a glitch, coalition remains intact

By Lawrence Agbo

The African Democratic Congress has described the controversy surrounding the movement of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso out of the party as only a temporary setback, insisting that the broader opposition coalition project remains firmly on course.

Speaking on the development on ARISE News , the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the issue had already been resolved and should not be seen as a threat to the larger mission of building a united opposition ahead of future elections.

According to him, the main objective remains stopping what he described as the steady decline in governance across the country and strengthening Nigeria’s multi-party democratic system.

Abdullahi noted that while some political actors had chosen to align with other parties and others remained within the ADC, the shared goal of creating a formidable opposition force had not changed.

He stressed that the coalition effort was bigger than the decision of any individual politician and should be viewed from the perspective of national political stability rather than party membership alone.

“We have stabilized and moved forward because the objective remains the same—stopping the steady deterioration of governance in the country and strengthening multi-party democracy,” he said.

He added that although discussions around Obi and Kwankwaso generated significant attention, the party had moved beyond that phase and was now focused on sustaining the coalition momentum.

“While some have moved to other parties and others remain in ADC, the broader vision of building a strong opposition coalition is still very much alive within the current political dynamics,” Abdullahi stated.

His comments come amid ongoing political realignments and speculations over possible alliances among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.