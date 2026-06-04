By Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

​A pressure group under African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi, known as Kebbi ADC Unity Forum, has urged Abubakar Malami to pick Mr. Paul Gambo Tase as his running mate in the 2027 elections for fairness and equity to reign.

​Coordinator of the forum, Garba Abdulkareem, who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi, noted that, for fairness and justice, Tase, a Christian from Kebbi South Senatorial District, deserved to be Deputy Governor candidate.

Abubakar Chika Malami, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, had picked the gubernatorial ticket of ADC to contest in the 2027 general election in Kebbi State despite his party’s internal crisis.

​Abdulkareem explained that the group felt it would be the right decision since Malami is from Kebbi Central Senatorial District. According to him, “the Kebbi ADC Unity Forum has formally announced its emergence as a broad-based platform of party faithful, professionals, community leaders, youths, and women committed to the growth, unity, and electoral success of the African Democratic Congress in Kebbi State.”

​He stated that their formation is inspired by a simple conviction, which is that the quest to rescue Kebbi State from years of underperformance requires more than rhetoric. It requires unity of purpose, strategic thinking, competent leadership, and the courage to make decisions that serve the collective interest of the people.

​The Forum has therefore resolved to actively contribute to the development of a strong, united, and victorious ADC capable of providing the quality leadership and transformational governance that the people of Kebbi State deserve.

As consultations intensify ahead of the 2027 governorship election, the Kebbi ADC Unity Forum respectfully calls on the leadership of the party and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, SAN, to give careful and favourable consideration to Mr Paul Gambo Tase of Kebbi South as a potential deputy governorship candidate.

​Abdulkareem explained that his group has contacted Tase to run as the running mate to Malami if he was nominated. He said that Mr Tase has been contacted by the group and has graciously accepted to serve in this capacity if nominated by the party and its candidate, emphasizing that this recommendation is informed by merit, competence, experience, and political inclusiveness.

​The Forum disclosed that Mr Tase was the 2023 Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate in the state and he was a highly respected economist and accomplished administrator who served Nigeria with distinction at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, from where he retired.