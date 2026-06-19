ADC faults APC over judges’ housing project, raises concerns over judicial independence

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) for celebrating the commissioning of residential quarters for judges, warning that such actions could undermine public confidence in the independence of the judiciary.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the opposition party said judges deserve decent welfare and accommodation, but argued that such provisions should not be portrayed as favours from political office holders.

“Let it be clearly understood: judges deserve decent accommodation, adequate security and proper welfare.

“However, these must not be packaged as personal achievement of government officials or as favours from politicians. They are constitutional obligations of government funded by the Nigerian taxpayer,” Abdullahi said.

The party maintained that the issue was not the construction of the housing project itself, but the perception created when the executive arm is seen as a benefactor to an independent arm of government.

“Neither President Bola Tinubu nor Minister Nyesom Wike is therefore entitled to personal acclaim for discharging responsibilities financed from public funds.

“What the APC has done, by awarding personal acclaim to both the president and his minister for building houses for judges is to create the impression that the welfare of judges is subject to the whims and caprice of government officials or to executive benevolence,” he said.

ADC further argued that the judiciary must not be placed in a position where its welfare appears dependent on political actors.

“In every constitutional democracy governed by the principle of separation of powers, the Judiciary must never be placed in a position where its welfare can be publicly portrayed as a favour granted by political actors whose actions and interests may ultimately come before the courts.

“What makes this development particularly troubling is the APC’s attempt to glorify President Tinubu and Minister Wike as patrons of the judiciary.

“This action alone creates the unmistakable appearance that judicial welfare is dependent on executive benevolence rather than constitutional entitlement.

“It sends the wrong signal to Nigerians and inevitably raises legitimate concerns about the proper boundaries between the executive and the judiciary.”

The party said the development was especially troubling given existing public perceptions about executive influence on the judiciary.

“This is particularly disturbing given the widespread perception that the President and this particular minister, Wike, already wield undue influence over the judiciary.

“The statement by the ruling party celebrating the duo can only give further credence to this belief. After all, he who pays the piper dictates the tune.”

ADC also dismissed claims that the project strengthens judicial independence, insisting that true independence goes beyond infrastructure.

“It is noteworthy that the APC attempted to portray the project as part of government efforts to strengthen judicial independence. This is an Orwellian irony.

“Judicial independence is not achieved by the number of buildings commissioned by politicians. Rather, it is measured by institutional autonomy, financial independence, security of tenure, freedom from political pressure and the confidence of citizens that judges are accountable only to the constitution and the law.”