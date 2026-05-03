ADC dismisses regret claim, says Nafiu Bala remains unwavering

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed as “false, malicious and politically motivated” a report claiming that Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe expressed regret over his role in the party’s crisis and feared for his life.
The controversial publication allegedly claimed, through a supposed associate, that Bala was reconsidering his stance amid mounting pressure and security threats.
However, in a swift rebuttal, the ADC described the report as nothing more than a calculated smear campaign.
In a statement issued by the Chief of Staff to the ADC National Chairman, Bala Sani Kumo, the party said the claims were outright fabrications aimed at discrediting Bala and weakening his legal position.
“The publication is false, malicious, and a calculated attempt to malign the character and integrity of Nafiu Bala Gombe,” Kumo declared.
He stressed that Bala never granted any interview nor authorised anyone to speak on his behalf, insisting that the associate has no link to him.
Kumo further dismissed claims that Bala’s life was under threat, describing them as “deliberate falsehoods” crafted to whip up public sympathy.
According to him, Bala remains unwavering in his legal battle and has no intention of backing down or seeking any out-of-court settlement.
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“Nafiu Bala remains firmly committed to the matter before the Federal High Court. Any claim that he is withdrawing or reconsidering his position is fabricated,” he said.
The party also rejected insinuations that Bala accused Leke Abejide of betrayal or inducement, calling the attempt to drag the lawmaker into the controversy “mischievous.”
However, the ADC did not hide its disappointment over Abejide’s exit from the party, describing it as a major blow.
“The departure of the party’s leader and sole member in the House of Representatives for over 15 years is a significant loss,” the statement noted.
It added that Abejide’s decision to leave was triggered by alleged attempts by coalition forces to hijack the party structure and sow division within its ranks.
Reaffirming Bala’s stance, Kumo emphasised that his actions are rooted strictly in the party’s constitution—not personal gain.
“At no time has Nafiu Bala demanded or expected political compensation. His position is based on constitutional provisions, not inducements,” he said.
The ADC warned that it would not tolerate further defamatory publications, hinting at possible legal action against those behind the report.
“This is political propaganda aimed at misleading the public and prejudicing an ongoing judicial process. We urge Nigerians and the media to disregard it entirely,” the statement concluded.