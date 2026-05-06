ADC crisis: ‘If Atiku steps down, Peter Obi will return’ — Uzokwe

By Lawrence Agbo

The internal crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has deepened as former federal lawmaker, Hon. Ifeanyi Uzokwe, claimed that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would return to participate in the party’s primaries if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar agrees to step down.

Uzokwe said their decision to leave the ADC coalition was influenced by what he described as Atiku’s overbearing influence within the party and his insistence that the coalition structure revolved around him.

According to him, Atiku openly told members that the coalition was formed in his house and that the ADC had effectively become his party, adding that “nobody will tell him anything.”

“We left ADC because His Excellency Atiku Abubakar said that coalition was formed in his house, that ADC is his party, that nobody will tell him anything.”

He said concerns over the former vice president’s dominance pushed some stakeholders to approach him with a request to step aside and allow other aspirants such as former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and others to contest freely in the primaries.

“We went to him and said, can you step down and let Atiku, Rotimi Amaechi and others go into primaries,” Uzokwe said while speaking on the internal disagreements within the coalition.

He argued that if Atiku withdraws from the race, it would create room for Peter Obi to return and actively participate in the party’s presidential primary process.

“If Atiku steps down, Peter Obi will come back for the primaries,” he stated.

Uzokwe’s comments add a fresh layer to the growing tension within the opposition coalition as political actors continue consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.