ADC crisis: Clarity vital for stability — Tambuwal reacts to Supreme Court ruling

By Seyi Babalola

Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto State and leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision on the party, characterising it as a significant support of the rule of law and democratic stability.

This was revealed in a statement posted on his X account on Thursday.

According to the former governor, the decision on party leadership structure sends a clear and reassuring message that the judiciary is a staunch defender of justice, fairness, and constitutional order.

“I welcome the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the matter concerning the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

“This ruling stands as a strong affirmation of the supremacy of the rule of law and the enduring strength of our democratic institutions.

“At a time when there are growing concerns about the integrity of political processes, today’s decision sends a clear and reassuring message that the judiciary remains a steadfast guardian of justice, fairness, and constitutional order.

“Importantly, this judgment has now put to rest all questions around the leadership of the party, affirming the legitimacy of the leadership under distinguished Senator David Mark and H.E. Rauf Aregbesola. This clarity is critical for stability, unity, and the continued growth of the party within Nigeria’s democratic space,” he stated.

“Democracy thrives not merely on elections, but on the credibility of the institutions that interpret and uphold the law. The Supreme Court, through this judgment, has once again demonstrated its commitment to impartiality and its role as the final arbiter in disputes that shape our political landscape.

“I commend the Court for rising above all pressures and delivering a verdict that reinforces public confidence in our legal system. This is not just a victory for any political party or interest group; it is a victory for Nigeria, for democracy, and for every citizen who believes in the sanctity of due process.

“As we move forward, I urge all stakeholders to respect the judgment and continue to engage within the bounds of the law. Our collective responsibility is to strengthen democratic values, deepen institutional trust, and ensure that Nigeria’s political space remains governed by justice, equity, and the rule of law,” he said.