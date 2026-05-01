ADC best platform to defeat APC in 2027 — Osunbor

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Edo State Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) remains the most reliable opposition platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The former Edo governor stated that the ADC presents Nigerians with a stronger alternative for national leadership and could serve as the vehicle for restoring trust in governance.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Osunbor said the country needed a political reset and argued that the ADC was well-positioned to lead that change.

“It offers the best option to rescue Nigeria, to reintroduce good governance in Nigeria because nothing will work unless the leadership recruitment structure is gotten right,” he stated.

He brushed aside concerns over defections from the party, saying the number of new entrants into the ADC was far greater than those leaving.

“There are more people joining the ADC than those leaving. That should give you cause to be happy,” he said.

According to him, political movement is normal in a democracy, and no party can stop members from exercising their right to choose where they belong.

“There is freedom of association, but if at the end of the day there is net gain rather than net loss, we should be satisfied. We don’t have any right to tie anybody down.”

Osunbor stressed that the party remains open to anyone with presidential ambition and believes it can provide the structure needed for a serious national contest in 2027.

He said Nigeria’s problems stem largely from poor leadership choices and weak institutional independence, adding that meaningful development would remain difficult without reforms in those areas.

According to him, democratic institutions must be allowed to function without interference, while laws and due process must be respected if the country hopes to move forward.

“Unless democratic institutions are allowed to function as they should, unless the laws and regulations and due process are followed, we will continue to sink deeper into the morass of underdevelopment,” he said.

He also alleged that some of the legal battles involving the ADC were designed to distract and weaken the party ahead of the elections.

Osunbor claimed that certain individuals were deliberately kept within the party structure to create confusion and disrupt its progress.

He further expressed concern about what he described as growing executive influence over key state institutions, especially the judiciary, warning that such interference threatens democratic stability.

Addressing criticism that many ADC figures had previously held public office without delivering results, he defended the party’s membership and argued that the ruling APC had a worse record.

He said while no political party is perfect, the ADC should not be judged as harshly when compared with the current ruling party.

“Name anybody in ADC who is as bad, who is as corrupt or who is as vile as those in APC,” he said. “If you tell me one corrupt person in ADC, I can show you ten in APC. There is no perfection in this world. Because if we are bad, we are not as bad as the APC.”